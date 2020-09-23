MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 471 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 69,088.

Four more people have died due to the disease, for a total of 5,809. One of those deaths took place in the past 24 hours, and the other three are from sometime between Sept. 16 and 21, officials say. The deaths took place in Montreal, Laval, the Laurentians and Monteregie.

Wednesday's update shows that Quebec City added 95 more cases of COVID-19 (total 3,248), Montreal added 146 (total 31,816), Outaouais added 17 (total 1,174), Chaudiere-Appalaches added 33 (total 1,036), Laval added 21 (total 6,759), the Laurentians added 26 (total 4,557), and Monteregie added 69 (total 10,145).

There are now 178 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, which is 10 more than the number reported on Tuesday. Of them, 30 are in the intensive care ward, an increase of two over the past 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, 59,686 people are confirmed recovered from the disease in Quebec, which is an increase of 236 since Tuesday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 21,736 COVID-19 tests on Sept. 21 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).





