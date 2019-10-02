Montreal Public Health has reported a case of measles in the area
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 7:28AM EDT
The Montreal Public Health Department has confirmed a case of measles in the Montreal area.
The person came to Montreal on Air Canada flight 8903 from Moncton, New Brunswick Sept. 20, and visited the following public places:
- Maxi, 12780 Sherbrooke St. East, Pointe-aux-Trembles (Sept. 21)
- Mike's, 12500 Sherbrooke St. East, Pointe-aux-Trembles (Sept. 21)
- Depanneur Couche-Tard, 12044, Sherbrooke St. East, Pointe-aux-Trembles (Sept. 22)
- Canadian Tire, 3500, Tricentenaire Blvd., Pointe-aux-Trembles (Sept. 23)
- IGA Hochelaga 7975 Hochelaga St., Montréal (Sept. 23)
- Best Western Plus, 12555 Sherbrooke St. East, Pointe-aux-Trembles (Sept. 24-25)
Anyone who visited the above locations could be at risk from infection and should monitor themselves for symptoms including high fever and coughing, runny nose or red and watery eyes.
To check if you are vaccinated and for a full list of symptoms, visit the Montreal Health site.
Latest Montreal News
- Longtime Cote Saint-Luc City Councillor Ruth Kovac passes away
- Montreal Public Health has reported a case of measles in the area
- Canada won't offer flu vaccine nasal spray due to global shortage
- Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight
- Amber Alert expires but five children still missing in Ontario