

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





The Montreal Public Health Department has confirmed a case of measles in the Montreal area.

AVIS À LA POPULATION | Exposition possible à la #Rougeole dans des lieux publics de l’Est de #Montréal et à l’Aéroport international Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau de Montréal

➡️https://t.co/CBTWVzKiU0 pic.twitter.com/aWjM15uN3h — Santé Montréal (@santemontreal) October 1, 2019

The person came to Montreal on Air Canada flight 8903 from Moncton, New Brunswick Sept. 20, and visited the following public places:

Maxi, 12780 Sherbrooke St. East, Pointe-aux-Trembles (Sept. 21)

Mike's, 12500 Sherbrooke St. East, Pointe-aux-Trembles (Sept. 21)

Depanneur Couche-Tard, 12044, Sherbrooke St. East, Pointe-aux-Trembles (Sept. 22)

Canadian Tire, 3500, Tricentenaire Blvd., Pointe-aux-Trembles (Sept. 23)

IGA Hochelaga 7975 Hochelaga St., Montréal (Sept. 23)

Best Western Plus, 12555 Sherbrooke St. East, Pointe-aux-Trembles (Sept. 24-25)

Anyone who visited the above locations could be at risk from infection and should monitor themselves for symptoms including high fever and coughing, runny nose or red and watery eyes.

To check if you are vaccinated and for a full list of symptoms, visit the Montreal Health site.