Avoid Metropolitain Expressway this weekend, Transport Quebec warns

    The Metropolitain Expressway (A-40) westbound will be closed starting Friday night for paving work, and Transport Quebec recommends motorists avoid the area.

    From 11:59 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday, the westbound stretch of the Metropolitain Expressway between the Laurentides interchange and Cavendish Boulevard will be closed.

    Transport Quebec says it expects “considerable congestion” over the weekend.

    Traffic will be diverted onto the service road (Côte-de-Liesse Road). The ministry also noted that the closure could be delayed in case of bad weather particularly rain.  

    Motorists are encouraged to consult Quebec 511 to plan their trips accordingly. 

