Provincial police investigating the death of a baby in Saguenay

Provincial police (SQ) is investigating the death of a baby on Sunday in the borough of La Baie, Saguenay.

Saguenay police officers were called to an apartment building in La Baie on Sunday to investigate the death of an unconscious three-month-old baby.

The infant was taken to a hospital in Chicoutimi, where he was pronounced dead, said SQ spokesman Nicolas Scholtus.

The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the Saguenay Police Service and the SQ.

"A number of forensic examinations and an autopsy will be carried out in an attempt to determine the cause of death and establish the causes and circumstances," said Scholtus.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 09, 2024.