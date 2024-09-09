A group of teenagers struck by a driver in the Magdalen Islands

A driver struck several teenagers on the site of a high school in the Magdalen Islands on Monday afternoon following an altercation with a pedestrian.

Provincial police (SQ) say the accident resulted in only minor injuries.

Emergency services were called around 1:30 p.m. local time to a school location in L'Étang-du-Nord.

According to initial information from the SQ, the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian, causing minor injuries. An altercation between the pedestrian and the vehicle occupants followed.

"Subsequently, the driver reportedly reversed to leave the scene and came into contact with several teenagers during this maneuver," said SQ spokesperson Frédéric Deshaies.

Some of the youths were taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries. The driver turned himself in at the police station, where officers questioned him.

The investigation is ongoing to clarify the details of the incident.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 09, 2024.