Hand hygiene declines in Quebec hospitals, report reveals

Hand washing in healthcare facilities is on the decline. According to access-to-information requests sent by the daily La Presse, 19 of the 22 health institutions surveyed across Quebec reported a decrease in hand hygiene rates from 2023 compared to the previous year.

“They always should wash their hands and keep it up over 90 per cent,” says Taqaq Ningiurluut, a family member of a patient at McGill’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

A spokesperson for the McGill University Health Centre confirmed that from 2022 to 2023, 80 per cent of workers at the hospital washed their hands properly. But she acknowledged rates dropped to 64 per cent this year.

“I don’t like that decrease at all,” said Panos Aghazarian, whose granddaughter is a patient at the hospital. “We bring her once a month for follow ups.”

On his way out of the hospital, Adeleke Abibeea expressed concern for the healthcare workers.

“For their own safety, they have to wash their hands after they see the patient.”

Hospitals have become more lax since the pandemic, according to patient rights advocate Paul Brunet.

“When everything is fine, and things goes well, the COVID-19 is out, we lower the hands and we let go the negligent measures,” he adds.

However, nurse Joanne Scullion disputes that, saying the people she works with are extremely vigilant.

“Especially now that flu season is starting, COVID is back on the rise and we have whooping cough.”

For its part, the McGill University Health Centre says it wants to reassure patients that it’s taking the matter seriously and that the hospital is promising to clean things up.