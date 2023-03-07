Montreal primary school teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving 5 girls

A Montreal elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to several sex-related crimes involving five young girls.

Dominic Blanchette Tuesday entered guilty pleas on eight counts, including sexual interference, possession of child pornography, child luring and sexual exploitation.

His crimes occurred between September 2017 and May 2022, when he was arrested.

Court documents say that Blanchette, 28, who taught in the city's Montreal North borough, used his influence as a teacher and basketball coach to groom and exploit a total of five girls in grades 5 and 6.

The case will return to court in July for a sentencing hearing, during which his victims will testify.

The prosecution requested that in the interim a probation officer produce a pre-sentencing report on the accused, as well as a sexological assessment.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 7, 2023