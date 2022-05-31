Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl

Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.

Dominic Blanchette, 27, taught at École primaire Adélard-Desrosiers on Fortin Street in Montreal-North and has been suspended following his arrest.

He was charged on Monday with multiple sex offences allegedly involving an 11-year-old girl. His charges include sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, child luring, possession of child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

"The facts reported are serious and totally unacceptable," Minister Jean-François Roberge wrote in a tweet Tuesday morning, adding that he requested the teacher not be allowed to teach.

The charges, first reported by La Presse, allegedly took place between Dec. 24, 2021, and May 27, 2022, court records show.

In a statement to CTV News, the school service centre said that it takes the situation "very seriously."

"The teacher in question was suspended as soon as we were informed of the complaint against him. A police investigation is underway and we are working fully with the various stakeholders involved," wrote Valérie Biron, a spokesperson for the Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île.

Biron added that parents and school staff were notified of the situation on Monday. A psychologist and a sexologist will be made available to students to support them in light of the teacher's arrest.