Montreal police search for missing mother, son
Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's help to locate a mother and son who have been missing since Saturday afternoon.
Ertha Jean, 32, and Mikael Rhorvensky Hyppolite, five, were last seen in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Jean is described as 1.65 m tall and weighing 65 kg.
She has brown eyes and blond hair.
She was last seen wearing a beige coat with a black lining.
Her son is described as 1.22 m tall and weighing 25 kg.
He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood.
The two of them speak Creole.
Investigators say they fear for their health and safety.
Police are anyone with information regarding this disappearance to call 911 or contact their local station.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Egregious and appalling': Trudeau, Canadian officials react to attacks on Bucha
Canadian leaders are condemning civilian killings in Ukraine after the Russian retreat to the southeast revealed Ukrainian towns scattered with the bodies of those murdered by Russian troops.
Jon Batiste tops Grammy Awards, winning 5 trophies
Olivia Rodrigo made an impressive Grammy debut, Silk Sonic claimed two major awards and Jon Batiste had the most stunning victory of the night winning the top prize at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.
Canadians becoming more divided over COVID-19 and politics, survey says
A new survey suggests more Canadians are becoming divided, with some saying issues have led them to reduce contact with friends or family.
Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities
As foreign outrage mounts over evidence of possible executions and other atrocities by Russian forces in Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says Europe must consider stepping up penalties for Moscow by boycotting its gas exports, an economically painful step European leaders previously avoided.
Many Canadians unaware that Benadryl isn’t recommended as first choice for allergy medication: experts
Two years after the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology put out a position statement specifying that newer antihistamines should be recommended over first generation antihistamines such as Benadryl, many Canadians and doctors are still reaching for the common allergy medication, with experts saying brand recognition makes it hard to break habits.
Elon Musk takes 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is taking a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter. Musk purchased approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Monday.
Trump endorses Sarah Palin for U.S. Congress
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he is endorsing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in her bid to fill Alaska's at-large U.S. House seat left vacant by the death last month of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young.
'Fill the silence with your music,' Zelenskyy tells Grammys
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at the Grammy Awards to ask for support in telling the story of Ukraine's invasion by Russia.
Canadian joins private crew bound for International Space Station
A Montreal businessman will join the first fully private space crew set to launch in just a few days.
Toronto
-
Ontario to table legislation to temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in summer, source says
The Ontario government will table legislation that would temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in the summer, a senior government source has told CP24.
-
‘I miss him’: Family remembers man fatally struck by driver in Mimico
Kenneth Arkwell, one of the pedestrians fatally struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mimico last week, was a happy man who had an active lifestyle.
-
Toronto councillor Michael Ford running as candidate in Ontario PC party
Toronto city councillor Michael Ford, the nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, is running as a candidate for his uncle's Ontario PC party.
Atlantic
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of weather-related school closures and cancellations for Monday, April 4, 2022.
-
Hundreds of N.B. health-care workers sick with COVID-19, hospital services impacted
As many as 600 New Brunswick health-care workers are unable to work because they’re infected with COVID-19, with the absences closing some emergency departments and suspending services.
-
P.E.I. potato shipments to U.S. expected to resume early this week following ban
Farmers on Prince Edward Island are expected to send their first shipments of table-stock potatoes to the United States early this week, after getting the all-clear following a crippling four month ban.
London
-
Two injured following Sarnia house fire, OFM investigating
Officials in Sarnia continue to investigate a house fire that hurt two people, one with serious injuries.
-
Ontario to table legislation to temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in summer, source says
The Ontario government will table legislation that would temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in the summer, a senior government source has told CP24.
-
'Unforgettable for us': Stratford swans released in front of smaller crowd
The swans in Stratford returned to the Avon River on Sunday, but in front of a smaller crowd than usual.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 69 closed near Britt
Highway 69 is closed in both directions following a collision Sunday evening
-
Highway 17 double fatality near Massey
Saturday night collision on Highway 17 a double fatality.
-
New Mushkegowuk Grand Chief wants to 'see some action' from Pope Francis
The new Grand Chief of the Mushkegowuk Council, Alison Linklater, has been busy meeting with the chiefs of the seven First Nations she represents.
Calgary
-
Arrest made in southeast Calgary homicide, vehicle found
Calgary police say they've found a vehicle of interest in the investigation into a murder that occurred on April 1 in a southeast neighbourhood.
-
Alberta premier calls Ottawa's greenhouse gas targets 'nuts'; pledges to fight them
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling Ottawa's federal emissions plan that was tabled in the House of Commons last week “nuts,” and is pledging to fight it “with everything we've got.”
-
Mavericks Football club starts season on the back foot after winter break-in
As the start of another football season nears, one Calgary club has had some of its excitement dashed.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines, Ukrainian flees to Kitchener, reaction to Pope's apology: Top stories of the week
Possible trouble for an airline that flies out of Waterloo Region, a Ukrainian woman who fled with her two daughters to Kitchener, and reaction to the Pope's apology from Brantford's former residential school round out the top stories of the week.
-
Ontario to table legislation to temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in summer, source says
The Ontario government will table legislation that would temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in the summer, a senior government source has told CP24.
-
'Unforgettable for us': Stratford swans released in front of smaller crowd
The swans in Stratford returned to the Avon River on Sunday, but in front of a smaller crowd than usual.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver businesses optimistic despite cancellation of first cruise ship arrival
Businesses in downtown Vancouver are remaining optimistic despite cruise ship season being delayed.
-
Electric vehicles save Canadian drivers thousands of dollars despite higher price tag: study
A new report reveals electric vehicles come with big savings for Canadians, especially with the current cost of fuel.
-
Woman sexually assaulted in parking lot near Sevenoaks mall, Abbotsford police say
Abbotsford police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred in a parking lot in the city early Sunday morning.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier calls Ottawa's greenhouse gas targets 'nuts'; pledges to fight them
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling Ottawa's federal emissions plan that was tabled in the House of Commons last week “nuts,” and is pledging to fight it “with everything we've got.”
-
'She's learned a lot': Service dogs help open the world for those with autism
Fayden Holowaychuk was almost entirely non-verbal for the first few years of her life.
-
Auditor general identifies 'significant deficiencies' in Alberta's pesticide oversight and enforcement
Alberta's auditor general has found that legislation and oversight of pesticide use by Alberta's environment ministry are "not sufficient" to minimize the risk of improper use.
Windsor
-
Possible rainy week ahead in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada is predicting a chance of rain in Windsor-Essex every day this week.
-
Ontario to table legislation to temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in summer, source says
The Ontario government will table legislation that would temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in the summer, a senior government source has told CP24.
-
Rutckyj heading to Japan to play ball
Evan Rutckyj can’t wait to embark on his next journey in baseball.
Regina
-
SUMA convention returns to Regina
After being held virtually for the past two years, the 2022 Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) convention is back in Regina.
-
Regina Humane Society sets 'ambitious' target for 34th annual telethon
The Regina Humane Society hopes to raise $75,000 in its three-hour telethon on Sunday.
-
Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey team members arrive in Regina to inspire next generation of players
Members of the Canadian Women’s Olympic team made a stop in Regina to show off some shiny hardware and inspire the next generation of Canadian hockey players.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Experts urge measured caution but say Ontario better prepared for sixth wave
Experts in Ontario are urging measured caution as the province enters the sixth wave with virtually no restrictions – but there is word we are prepared to weather the storm.
-
'I don't know if they're alive or dead': Humanitarian crisis in Tigray felt in Ottawa
As the humanitarian crisis continues in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, residents of Ottawa rally to help raise awareness and supplies.
-
Mother's Rally for Ukraine draws hundreds to the Russian embassy in Ottawa
Chants of 'We stand with Ukraine' echoed along Charlotte Street in Ottawa for a rally outside the Russian embassy, calling for an end to the invasion of Ukraine.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say they're spotting more drivers impaired by cannabis
Saskatchewan drivers will begin to notice more reminders of impaired driving in their communities this month.
-
Sask. Beef Expo returns with next generation of cattle producers in mind
The Saskatchewan Beef Expo returned to Prairieland Park Saturday for it’s eighth showing following a two-year break because of COVID-19.
-
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a 'scene from a horror movie.'