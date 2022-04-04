Montreal police search for missing mother, son

Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's help to locate a mother and son who have been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Ertha Jean, 32, and Mikael Rhorvensky Hyppolite, five, were last seen in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Jean is described as 1.65 m tall and weighing 65 kg.

She has brown eyes and blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a beige coat with a black lining.

Her son is described as 1.22 m tall and weighing 25 kg.

He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood.

The two of them speak Creole.

Investigators say they fear for their health and safety.

Police are anyone with information regarding this disappearance to call 911 or contact their local station.