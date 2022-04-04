Montreal police search for missing mother, son

Ertha Jean, 32, and Mikael Rhorvensky Hyppolite, five, were last seen in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. (SPVM/Handout) Ertha Jean, 32, and Mikael Rhorvensky Hyppolite, five, were last seen in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. (SPVM/Handout)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities

As foreign outrage mounts over evidence of possible executions and other atrocities by Russian forces in Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says Europe must consider stepping up penalties for Moscow by boycotting its gas exports, an economically painful step European leaders previously avoided.

Trump endorses Sarah Palin for U.S. Congress

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he is endorsing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in her bid to fill Alaska's at-large U.S. House seat left vacant by the death last month of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon