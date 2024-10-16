MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police search for missing mother and son from Saint-Leonard

    Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for Lucia Giovanna Arcuri, left, and Giuseppe Arcuri, and are worried about their safety. (Source: SPVM) Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for Lucia Giovanna Arcuri, left, and Giuseppe Arcuri, and are worried about their safety. (Source: SPVM)
    Share

    Montreal police are searching for a mother and son last seen Tuesday morning and are worried about their safety.

    Giuseppe Arcuri, 59, and his mother, Lucia Giovanna Arcuri, 76, live together in the Saint-Leonard borough. Giuseppe was seen at a restaurant at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Perras Boulevard in the Rivière-des-Prairies area, wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a black jacket. He has short grey hair and blue eyes.

    Police say he made disturbing comments before disappearing.

    He contacted Lucia via telephone Tuesday morning.

    Lucia, who has chin-length red hair, blue eyes and wears glasses, suffers from incipient memory loss. She left home without her medication and cane, which she needs. Police say she rarely leaves the house.

    Police say they have reasonable grounds to believe the mother and son are together. They both speak English, French and Italian.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News