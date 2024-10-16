Montreal police search for missing mother and son from Saint-Leonard

Montreal police are searching for a mother and son last seen Tuesday morning and are worried about their safety.

Giuseppe Arcuri, 59, and his mother, Lucia Giovanna Arcuri, 76, live together in the Saint-Leonard borough. Giuseppe was seen at a restaurant at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Perras Boulevard in the Rivière-des-Prairies area, wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a black jacket. He has short grey hair and blue eyes.

Police say he made disturbing comments before disappearing.

He contacted Lucia via telephone Tuesday morning.

Lucia, who has chin-length red hair, blue eyes and wears glasses, suffers from incipient memory loss. She left home without her medication and cane, which she needs. Police say she rarely leaves the house.

Police say they have reasonable grounds to believe the mother and son are together. They both speak English, French and Italian.