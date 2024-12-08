Canadiens' miscues prove costly in 4-2 loss to hot Capitals

The Montreal Canadiens’ first period against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at Centre Bell was one of their best of the season.

On both sides of the puck, the Habs kept the visitors on their heels and frustrated.

Which is why the club was all the more disappointed that Washington rattled off four unanswered goals and a 4-2 win, denying the Canadiens their first three-game win streak of the NHL season.

"There are a couple plays we would want back in the third," said captain Nick Suzuki. "We had a great start. I thought our game overall was really tight. They’re a good team, I just think if we capitalize on our scoring chances, we’d get a better result."

The last time both teams faced off was just over a month ago, yet the third period was also where Montreal lost control of the matchup, conceding three goals. However, the entire course of game was completely different.

In their last meeting, the Canadiens were outshot 34-15 and completely dominated in nearly every facet of the game. This time around, not only did Montreal take the game to Washington, but they were also the better team for two periods. Even in the third period, the Canadiens had four breakaways — all of which occurred with the game tied — and missed all of them.

"Both results are really tough to swallow, but for obviously different reasons. Our behaviour in this third period was nothing like the way we played last time," said head coach Martin St. Louis.

"We weren’t able to create as much separation as I would’ve liked by missing those breakaways. When they scored that third goal, it’s not an easy thing to come back from."

For two periods, Montreal held the initiative, finding chances and possession off the rush, but failed to generate real scoring opportunities.

One blatant example occurred halfway through the second period when the Canadiens spent five minutes dominating possession in Washington’s zone, forechecking efficiently, and keeping constant pressure. However, that entire spell yielded zero shots on goal, with all five attempts either missing the net or getting blocked.

It was then that the Capitals showed the value of experience, as the held on patiently and struck at the perfect moment with three goals in a six-minute burst.

"I think we had some self-inflicted plays, and they competed until the end, but it definitely could have been a different game," said defenceman Lane Hutson who joined elite company as only the second rookie defenceman in Canadiens history to record a point in six consecutive games.

"(It doesn’t mean too much), I guess it’s pretty cool, but it’s more about wins and losses. We’ve struggled with that, and we want to find some consistency and win some hockey games."

This is the third time that Montreal has failed to convert back-to-back wins into a three-game streak as the currently sit last in the Eastern Conference and sit five points out of the final wild-card playoff spot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2024.