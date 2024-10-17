2 bodies found in car in Saint-Leonard

Police are investigating after two bodies were discovered in a vehicle in the Saint-Leonard borough early Thursday morning.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at 12:30 a.m. in a car in an industrial zone on Pascal-Gagnon Street near Louis-Sicard Street.

"Police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene of two people found unconscious in a vehicle," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM). "There were reanimation attempts, but they were unsuccessful."

The deaths are considered suspicious, with both bodies showing signs of violence, police note.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has confirmed that it will be working alongside Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), on the case.

"The BEI is investigating the SPVM's previous police intervention, while the Sûreté du Québec has been tasked with analyzing the scene and clarifying the causes and circumstances surrounding these two deaths," the force notes.

The investigation is ongoing.