Pablo Rodriguez announces new support for his PLQ leadership bid

Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) leadership candidate Pablo Rodriguez received several new endorsements on Sunday, including La Pinière MNA Linda Caron and Mont-Royal-Outremont MNA Michelle Setlakwe.

Accompanied by his campaign co-chair and Philippe Couillard government minister Luc Fortin, and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce MNA Désirée McGraw, Pablo Rodriguez announced these new endorsements for his ascension to the PLQ leadership.

Pablo Rodriguez named Caron as senior advisor responsible for seniors and social services content, and Setlakwe as co-chair of his campaign. Other endorsements will be announced in the near future, he said.

The current Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier was federal Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant before announcing his PLQ candidacy last September. Since then, he has received numerous endorsements, including from former ministers in the Bourassa and Couillard governments.

Pablo Rodriguez is vying for the party leadership with Charles Milliard, Marc Bélanger, Denis Coderre and Frédéric Beauchemin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 8, 2024.