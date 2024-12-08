MONTREAL
Montreal

    • After $80 million Lotto Max, another lucky Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Quebec

    Lotto 649 tickets are seen in this file image. Lotto 649 tickets are seen in this file image.
    Share

    Lottery ticket holders woke up richer, perhaps even without knowing it, on Sunday morning in Quebec.

    Lotto-Québec announced on Sunday that "the classic jackpot of $5 million, offered in yesterday's (Saturday) Lotto 6/49 draw, was won thanks to a ticket sold in Quebec."

    Lotto 6/49 ticket holders should check their numbers. The results of the draws are available on the government corporation's website, lotoquebec.com.

    The good news keeps piling up for lottery fans in Quebec as the holiday season approaches.

    Last week, holders of two lucky selections from the Dec. 3 Lotto Max draw won $40 million each.

    On Monday, one of these winners will be presented to the public at a news conference at the Casino de Montréal.

    He is the holder of the winning combination of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot from the Dec. 3 draw, which appeared on a ticket sold in Quebec with two winning selections. A $1 million Maxmillions prize was also won in Quebec.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Dec. 8, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News