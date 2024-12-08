After $80 million Lotto Max, another lucky Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Quebec

Lottery ticket holders woke up richer, perhaps even without knowing it, on Sunday morning in Quebec.

Lotto-Québec announced on Sunday that "the classic jackpot of $5 million, offered in yesterday's (Saturday) Lotto 6/49 draw, was won thanks to a ticket sold in Quebec."

Lotto 6/49 ticket holders should check their numbers. The results of the draws are available on the government corporation's website, lotoquebec.com.

The good news keeps piling up for lottery fans in Quebec as the holiday season approaches.

Last week, holders of two lucky selections from the Dec. 3 Lotto Max draw won $40 million each.

On Monday, one of these winners will be presented to the public at a news conference at the Casino de Montréal.

He is the holder of the winning combination of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot from the Dec. 3 draw, which appeared on a ticket sold in Quebec with two winning selections. A $1 million Maxmillions prize was also won in Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Dec. 8, 2024.