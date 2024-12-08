Quebec Premier meets with Trump, Zelenskyy and Musk during Paris trip
Quebec Premier François Legault met up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk while visiting Paris this weekend.
On Saturday, Legault posted a photo of himself shaking hands with Trump on social network X. "With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to discuss Canadian border control and tariffs on Canadian products," he wrote.
Later in the evening, he posted another photo of himself clasping elbows with Zelenskyy, saying Ukraine has Quebec’s support and solidarity. "Quebec is with Ukraine and will be until the war is over," he said, adding that the province has welcomed thousands of Ukrainian refugees.
Legault also said he met with Musk, Tesla's CEO, "to discuss, among other things, international trade and electric vehicles."
Earlier in the day, Legault met with Quebec's delegate general in Paris, Henri-Paul Rousseau. The two men discussed the political situation in France and the United States, according to Legault.
From Paris, Legault tweeted a video of himself speaking at a news conference earlier this week where he said he wanted to "send a message to Islamists" that they "must respect Quebec values" like gender equality and secularism.
His government has been criticized after he said he would consider using the notwithstanding clause to ban praying in public.
On Sunday morning, Legault made a long post on X going over his time in Paris.
"Beyond religion, Notre-Dame reminds us of our common heritage, our history. We've made the choice of secularism in our public institutions, and I'm proud of that. But that doesn't mean we should erase our past, including the Catholic heritage that helped build our nation," he posted.
He went on to say the cathedral is one of the most admired and visited monuments in Paris, and boasted Quebec’s involvement in the reopening. Singer Garou was among the performers Saturday, and blacksmith Mathieu Collette took part in rebuilding the church.
