Superior Court authorizes class action against junior hockey league over abuse of minors

On Saturday, the Quebec Superior Court authorized a class action lawsuit aimed at compensating all minors who suffered abuse while playing in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

The goal is to obtain financial compensation for those who were abused by coaches, players or any other person involved in the minor hockey circuit.

David Stolow, a lawyer with the Kugler Kandestin firm, said permission for the lawsuit was first obtained in April when player Carl Latulip asked to represent a group. The defendent tried to appeal the decision, which was rejected, and the action was filed in July.

The firm now wants to alert class members of the action. Stolow expects thousands of people will be able to join the lawsuit.

"It obviously deals with very serious and very concerning allegations with respect to what minor players in the QMJHL experienced over many, many years going back to 1969. It's important for us that these players have access to justice," said Stolow.

He added that the lawsuit isn't seeking punitive measures against individuals who may have participated in abuse after being victims themselves.

"Our position is very clear. They were victims of a system that allowed these types of things to happen," Stolow said.

The suit is seeking $15 million in punitive and exemplary damages, with additional compensatory damages, for example for mental suffering, that will be determined at a subsequent stage. Members of the class-action will be eligible for different amounts.

Stolow said he expects the sums to be significant because of the severity of the abuse and repurcussions victims live with to this day.

Victims may opt out of this class action if they wish, and can use a pseudonym to remain anonymous.

This authorization does not apply to any other class action brought by Daniel Carcillo, Garett Taylor and Stephen Quirk against the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), the QMJHL, the Ontario Junior Hockey League, the Western Junior Hockey League and their teams regarding the systematic abuse of players playing in these leagues.

With files from CTV News Montreal's Olivia O'Malley and The Canadian Press.