Montreal police search for 26-year-old woman who may be in danger

Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 26-year-old woman Lin Liang, whose family has reason to fear for her safety.

Liang is 5'7" and weighs 135 pounds with straight, short black hair and brown eyes.

The young woman has several tattoos on her arms and legs, including one on her shoulder of a tooth smoking a joint with the phrase "Born to be bad" inscribed.

#Missing

Lin Liang, 26 y/o, gave news the last time on march 8. She could be in Hochelaga area. Her relatives and the investigators has reasons to fear for her health and safety. Thank you for sharing.#SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/6Gz3hkFdxB — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 11, 2022

Police say she was last heard from on March 8 at 7:45 p.m. and she could be in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

She typically gets around on foot or by public transport.