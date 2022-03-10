Quebec police looking for a 45-year-old man who may be in danger

Police in the Quebec town of St-Eustache are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man, who may be in danger.

Auby Albert was last seen March 2 in the St-Eustache area, just northwest of Montreal.

He is 5'7", weighs 220 lbs and drives a silver Honda Civic with the licence plate AUBYWAN.

The vehicle was last seen on March 5 in Ste-Agathe des Monts, police say, about 75 kilometres north of St-Eustache.

Police ask anyone who sees Albert to call 450-974-5300.