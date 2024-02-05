MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police officer injured in hit-and-run while investigating report of stolen vehicle

    An abandoned vehicle is parked near the corner of Diab Street and Bois-Franc Road in St-Laurent after a police officers was injured in a hit-and-run on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) An abandoned vehicle is parked near the corner of Diab Street and Bois-Franc Road in St-Laurent after a police officers was injured in a hit-and-run on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    A search is underway for a suspect after Montreal police say an officer was injured in a hit-and-run while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.

    The collision happened on Diab Street near Bois-Franc Road in the city's Saint-Laurent borough.

    At around 6:20 p.m., two police officers travelling in the same cruiser spotted the suspect vehicle on Halpern Street, near the Trans-Canada Highway. When the officers stopped the vehicle on Diab Street and got out of their cruiser to speak to the driver, the suspect struck one of the officers who was on foot, according to Jeanne Drouin, a spokesperson for Montreal police. 

    Police officers fired shots in the direction of the vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot and is still being sought.

    A suspect is being sought by Montreal police after a suspect allegedly struck an officer in a hit-and-run collision on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

    The victim, a female police officer, was sent to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

    A large perimeter was set up for investigators to examine the scene.

