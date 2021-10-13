MONTREAL -- Montreal police announced Wednesday morning they have made multiple arrests during an operation related to a triple homicide that took place last August in the Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

In a press release, the SPVM said the major crime section made the arrests following searches in Montreal and Laval.

The police service said more details will be released "at the end of the police operation."

The Aug. 2 shooting shook the neighbourhood and prompted calls for action from from community members and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said at the time the rise of gun violence in Montreal "was disturbing."

Montreal police responded to multiple calls at 7 p.m. about shots were fired in the direction of a group of five men at an apartment building at 9301 Perras Blvd., near 54th Avenue.

By 9:30 p.m. that evening, police confirmed one of the victims had died; the second succumbed to his injuries just before midnight and a third died of his injuries early the next morning. Two of them were 29 years old and the third was 63.

-- This is a developing story. More to come.