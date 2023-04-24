Montreal police looking for 83-year-old man missing since Sunday

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 83-year-old Erick-Antoine Geurrier, who has not been seen since Sunday afternoon Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 83-year-old Erick-Antoine Geurrier, who has not been seen since Sunday afternoon

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting

As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens from Sudan, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country's two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were completed.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon