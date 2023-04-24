Montreal police looking for 83-year-old man missing since Sunday

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find Erick-Antoine Geurrier, 83, who has been missing since Sunday at around 1 p.m.

He was last seen at his home in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. Police say he mainly travels on foot, by bus, and by metro.

Geurrier is likely wearing jeans, a grey spring coat, a winter hat with ear coverings, and black boots with white soles.

"He may have difficulty finding his way around," wrote police in a media release. "His family fears for his health and safety."

He is said to visit the Forest shopping center in Montreal-North often, as well as Le Boulevard shopping center in Saint-Leonard. Police say he may have also gone to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information on Geurrier's location should call 911 or contact their local police station.