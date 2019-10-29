MONTREAL - Montreal police is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots were fired in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood Tuesday.

The incident happened near the corner of Cremazie Boulevard and Henri-Brien Street at 7:30 p.m., damaging several parked cars and a bus shelter.

Witnesses reported seeing several people flee the scene into nearby apartment buildings.

Witnesses say they heard as many as ten gun shots near the corner Crémazie Blvd. and Henri-Brien street. Multiple cars parked and a bus shelter were also hit by stray bullets. No suspect or injuries reported, Police say the crime scene here will be active for hours. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/dciEyJHZ61 — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) October 30, 2019

Officers say they did not find any suspects, nor were there any reported injuries. They did, however, find shell casings.

The force's tactical squad was called to the scene and a perimeter was set up.