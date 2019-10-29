Montreal police investigating after multiple shots fired in Saint-Michel
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 11:39PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 30, 2019 8:36AM EDT
MONTREAL - Montreal police is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots were fired in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood Tuesday.
The incident happened near the corner of Cremazie Boulevard and Henri-Brien Street at 7:30 p.m., damaging several parked cars and a bus shelter.
Witnesses reported seeing several people flee the scene into nearby apartment buildings.
Officers say they did not find any suspects, nor were there any reported injuries. They did, however, find shell casings.
The force's tactical squad was called to the scene and a perimeter was set up.
RELATED IMAGES