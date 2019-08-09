

CTV Montreal Staff





Montreal police say they have identified a man who insulted a woman and her daughter on July 25.

The woman was talking to her daughter in Arabic in front of a St. Laurent Blvd. daycare when the man approached and called her a slut, then yelled at the girl as well.

The victim, who goes by the name Anais, reported the incident to Montreal police and they have been looking for the man.

On Tuesday Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante appealed to the public for help in locating the man, and that appeal appears to have been successful.

Montreal police said Friday they received a tip identifying the man, and that officers have spoken to everyone involved in the case.

However, because the investigation is underway, police are not naming any of the people involved.