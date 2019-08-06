Featured Video
Mayor joins police searching for hate speech suspect
Daniel J. Rowe , CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 4:51PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 6, 2019 4:53PM EDT
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante joined the chorus asking for information about the man Montreal Police are looking for who racially assaulted an Ahuntsic mother and her two-year-old daughter.
A video shared on social media showed a man verbally harassing a woman in front of a St-Laurent Blvd. daycare as she spoke Arabic to her daughter July 25.
The man calls the woman a ‘slut’ in French and makes derogatory comments to her while the child cries in the video.
Plante retweeted an updated SPVM post with a photo of the man Tuesday.
Latest Montreal News
- Felix Auger-Aliassime downs Vasek Pospisil in all-Canadian Rogers Cup showdown
- City councillor demands answers about facial recognition technology: 'We don't want to be living in 1984'
- SNC-Lavalin shares plunge after Caisse de Depot issues warning
- Ecomuseum teaching Quebecers how to co-exist with wildlife
- Hampstead residents face eviction as council approves luxury condo development