

Daniel J. Rowe , CTV Montreal





Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante joined the chorus asking for information about the man Montreal Police are looking for who racially assaulted an Ahuntsic mother and her two-year-old daughter.

A video shared on social media showed a man verbally harassing a woman in front of a St-Laurent Blvd. daycare as she spoke Arabic to her daughter July 25.

The man calls the woman a ‘slut’ in French and makes derogatory comments to her while the child cries in the video.

Plante retweeted an updated SPVM post with a photo of the man Tuesday.