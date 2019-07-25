

CTV Montreal staff





Montreal police say they are investigating a video shared on social media showing a man verbally harassing a woman and her child on the street.

The victim is a young woman who asked to be identified as Anais. She told CTV Montreal the man began harassing her Tuesday in front of a daycare on St-Laurent Blvd. and Fleury St. in Ahuntsic as she spoke to her four-year-old daughter. She believes the incident stemmed from her speaking in Arabic.

In the video, the man can be seen verbally attacking the woman and calling her a 'slut' in French, as well as making derogatory comments directly to her child as the child cries.

Anais does not wear a veil, but said that while the altercation was ongoing, a woman who wears a veil came out from her home and the man insulted her as well.

Police sent out a tweet on Wednesday saying they are looking into the incident.

"Since yesterday, several people have sent us the video of a woman who was the victim of a verbal altercation with a man. Know that the victim has been found and an investigation is ongoing. Thank you for informing the SPVM of the situation," the tweet reads.

Depuis hier, plusieurs personnes nous ont fait parvenir la vidéo d’une femme victime d’une altercation verbale avec un homme. Sachez qu'elle a été retrouvée et qu’une enquête est en cours. Merci d’avoir avisé le #SPVM de la situation.

Pour + d'info : https://t.co/SUzE4lJOfn pic.twitter.com/tW23KNoLuo — Police Montréal (@SPVM) July 24, 2019

The Facebook group 'Les Algeriens de Montreal' who published the video on Tuesday, said they are thankful "to the many Quebecers who have expressed on our page their solidarity and support."