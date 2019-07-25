Featured Video
Police investigating alleged racially motivated harassment of mother, child
CTV Montreal staff
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 6:53AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 7:42AM EDT
Montreal police say they are investigating a video shared on social media showing a man verbally harassing a woman and her child on the street.
The victim is a young woman who asked to be identified as Anais. She told CTV Montreal the man began harassing her Tuesday in front of a daycare on St-Laurent Blvd. and Fleury St. in Ahuntsic as she spoke to her four-year-old daughter. She believes the incident stemmed from her speaking in Arabic.
In the video, the man can be seen verbally attacking the woman and calling her a 'slut' in French, as well as making derogatory comments directly to her child as the child cries.
Anais does not wear a veil, but said that while the altercation was ongoing, a woman who wears a veil came out from her home and the man insulted her as well.
Police sent out a tweet on Wednesday saying they are looking into the incident.
"Since yesterday, several people have sent us the video of a woman who was the victim of a verbal altercation with a man. Know that the victim has been found and an investigation is ongoing. Thank you for informing the SPVM of the situation," the tweet reads.
The Facebook group 'Les Algeriens de Montreal' who published the video on Tuesday, said they are thankful "to the many Quebecers who have expressed on our page their solidarity and support."
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec cracks down on edibles despite impending federal legalization
- Body discovered in Laval apartment building; woman in custody
- Mont-St-Hilaire mayor apologizes for twin cities project with Burundi
- Mother in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac pleads guilty to four charges in deaths of three newborn babies
- Impact move on to Canadian Championship semifinal