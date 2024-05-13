MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 22, charged with first-degree murder after man found dead in the Plateau

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a dead body was found in the Plateau on May 12, 2024 with marks of violence. (CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a dead body was found in the Plateau on May 12, 2024 with marks of violence. (CTV News)
    A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a man's death in the Plateau early Sunday morning.

    Montreal police arrested a suspect late Sunday evening. On Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for Quebec's Crown prosecution office confirmed that Jayden Coon-Come is accused of murdering Vincent Bibeau Olaechaea.

    The victim, a 33-year-old man, was found unconscious in an alley on Parc Avenue, not far from Mont-Royal Avenue, at 5 a.m. Sunday. Attempts by first responders to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

    Police said there were marks of violence on his body, but they were not inflicted by a weapon.

    His death marks the 10th homicide in Montreal so far this year.

