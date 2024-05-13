Charlotte Cardin records new mini-album in the U.S.

Charlotte Cardin will release a new mini-album on Friday, conceived in Nashville.

The prolific Quebec singer-songwriter released a new song on Monday, entitled 'Lonely with Our Love,' which will appear on the mini-album 'A Week in Nashville.'

The song was co-written with American artist Gabe Simon in his studio in Nashville, a famous music hub in the U.S.

Cardin said she forged a friendship with Simon, paradoxically, by exploring the theme of loneliness.

"My biggest wish is that it brings comfort to anyone out there who might need a reminder that they are not alone in their moments of solitude," she wrot on social media.

With this new mini-album, developed for the American public, Charlotte Cardin is attempting to continue her conquest of the United States.

She has an American record label, Atlantic Records, and is touring radio stations across the country.

Meanwhile, the singer continues her international tour, which will take her to France, Belgium and Turkey.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 13, 2024.