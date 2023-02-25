Montreal police, fire department aiming to recruit more visible minorities

In honour of Black History Month, Montreal's fire and police departments held the fifth edition of their "Diversity in Uniform" career fair to recruit a greater number of minorities.

Fourteen public security organizations joined the Montreal police (SPVM) and Montreal fire department (SSIM) and set up kiosks at the event at a St-Michel community Centre.

"We are very conscious that we have a lack of diversity in our workforces and in all of our organizations," said the SSIM's equity, diversity, and inclusion advisor Anik St-Pierre. "We want people to know that we're open, and we want them to join us."

Officer Farah Benosman is of Algerian descent and feels that with the growing number of visible minorities present alongside her on the SPVM, including new police chief Fady Dagher, will be a catalyst for change.

"They see themselves in me and recognize they won't be alone on the force," she said.

In 2021, the SPVM's Activity Report said there were just three Indigenous officers, 17 ethnic minorities, and 39 visible minorities out of more than 4,500 officers.