MONTREAL -- Officers from the Montreal police (SPVM) sexual assault squad are asking those that may have been assaulted by 53-year-old Yanick Savoie to contact the force.

Police said Monday that Savoie was arrested Aug. 4 on suspicion of a series of sexual assaults, obtaining sexual services and voyeurism.

He appeared in court on Aug. 5 and is facing 10 charges. He remains in custody and investigators believe there may be other victims, police said.

"Savoie presents himself as a worker with young men in vulnerable situations to sexually assault them," the police release reads. "He has been in the Ville-Marie (Gay Village) borough for almost 30 years."

Savoie is 6'0" (183 cm.) tall and weighs around 200 pounds (91 kg.).

He has a shaved head and rides an electric scooter.

Those with information are asked to call 911 or contact the SPVM's confidential Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.