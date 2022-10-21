Montreal police asking for assistance in locating missing teenage boy

Montreal police (SPVM) released new photos of the missing 16-year-old boy, who has not been seen since Wednesday.

Ahmed Basmaji was last seen in the Saint-Leonard borough on Oct. 19, and police are asking the public to assist in locating him.

#Missing

Ahmed Basmaji , 16 y/o, was last seen in Saint-Leonard borough yesterday. Investigators have reasons to fear for his safety. Thank you for sharing. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/TFwKVvo2Ul — Police Montréal (@SPVM) October 20, 2022

Police described him as a young Arab man, 180 cm (5'9'') tall with a slim build, brown eyes and medium-long curly dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue winter coat, dark pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone who sees Basmaji is asked to call 911 or contact a local police station.