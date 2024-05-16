Montreal police arrest 2 in connection with hit-and-run that injured officer
Montreal police (SPVM) arrested two suspects in connection with a hit-and-run where an officer was struck and injured by a moving car while investigating a stolen vehicle.
The SPVM said in a news release that a 51-year-old man was arrested in L'Assomption, Que. and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday to face charges, including vehicle theft and aggravated assault.
A 38-year-old woman was also arrested in the RDP-PAT borough and will appear in court on accessory after the fact, motor vehicle theft and receiving stolen goods charges.
The charges stem from an alleged vehicle theft and assault on Feb. 5 in Saint-Laurent.
"During an interception for vehicle theft, the driver performed an unsafe manoeuvre and fled the scene, striking a police officer," the SPVM release reads.
The officer was with a partner and investigating a stolen vehicle report on Halpern Street near Highway 40.
"The officer then noticed another suspicious vehicle loitering in the area," the release reads.
The SPVM report says that the driver fled the scene, but was caught on Diab Street.
"The driver then put the vehicle in reverse and allegedly deliberately hit the police officer who was approaching with her colleague to apprehend him," the release reads. "The suspect then fled and the stolen vehicle was found abandoned a short time later."
The injured police officer has been released from hospital but remains off duty due to her injury.
The SPVM believe that the suspects were linked to other vehicle thefts and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Montreal Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.
