Montreal police arrest 16-year-old in connection with murder

Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a 16-year-old suspect in connection with a murder that occurred last February.

The suspect was already in police custody in Kitchener, Ont. for armed robbery at the time of the arrest.

According to police, just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 6, a 42-year-old man was shot several times in a parking lot of a shopping centre located at the intersection of des Sources and Brunswick boulevards in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Two suspects reportedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Emergency responders arrived shortly to assist the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. This was the 5th murder to occur in Montreal since the beginning of the year.

The getaway vehicle used by the alleged shooters was found the day after the murder. Police continued their investigation following this discovery.

Various pieces of evidence and forensic tests eventually identified the 16-year-old suspect as the possible shooter. SPVM investigators Thursday went to the Kitchener institution where he was being held to arrest him.

The young suspect will appear by videoconference in the next 24 hours before the Youth Division of the Court of Quebec to answer charges of first-degree murder.

The investigation into this homicide is still ongoing.