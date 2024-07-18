MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police arrest 16-year-old in connection with murder

    A man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News) A man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a 16-year-old suspect in connection with a murder that occurred last February.

    The suspect was already in police custody in Kitchener, Ont. for armed robbery at the time of the arrest.

    According to police, just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 6, a 42-year-old man was shot several times in a parking lot of a shopping centre located at the intersection of des Sources and Brunswick boulevards in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

    Two suspects reportedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Emergency responders arrived shortly to assist the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. This was the 5th murder to occur in Montreal since the beginning of the year.

    The getaway vehicle used by the alleged shooters was found the day after the murder. Police continued their investigation following this discovery.

    Various pieces of evidence and forensic tests eventually identified the 16-year-old suspect as the possible shooter. SPVM investigators Thursday went to the Kitchener institution where he was being held to arrest him.

    The young suspect will appear by videoconference in the next 24 hours before the Youth Division of the Court of Quebec to answer charges of first-degree murder.

    The investigation into this homicide is still ongoing.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News