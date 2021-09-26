MONTREAL -- The Palais des Congres COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal will close on Monday and Tuesday, and reopen Wednesday with a new setup.

"As more and more Montrealers are adequately protected (currently close to 75 per cent), the mass vaccination site at the Palais des congrès de Montréal will be reorganized in order to adapt its service offer to the current vaccination demand," the Montreal South Central health and social services centre (CIUSSS-CSIM) said in a news release.

The new smaller vaccination site will reopen Wednesday with or without an appointment, and operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who want to make a vaccination appointment can do so online or by calling 514-644-4545.

There are also walk-in vaccination sites that can be found following this link.