Montreal officer living double life as NHL emergency backup goalie

A Montreal police officer who grew up with dreams of playing in the NHL is finding a way to follow his dream... sort of.

Patrick Chevrefils is an SPVM officer in Cote-St-Luc and swaps his badge for a blocker at night.

"My dream job was to be a goalie in the NHL. My plan B was to be a police officer," he said.

Chevrefils is one step away from playing in the pros as he's Montreal's emergency backup goalie, the player used if a team's two roster goalies get hurt.

After an injury to Florida Panthers starter Sergei Bobrovsky on Jan. 19, Chevrefils suited up.

"You have so many thoughts that go through your head. You're like, 'I can't do that bad, and even if I do, no one is expecting miracles from you,'" he said. "Once you get the jersey on, you take a second just to stare at it. I know it's nowhere near when a guy gets drafted and puts on his first jersey, but, to me, it's about the same thing."

Chevrefils did not get to hit the ice with the Panthers with their backup, Alex Lyon, finishing the game.

Chevrefils got the backup shot-stopper gig through connections with his childhood friend and former Canadiens player Guillaume Latendresse.

He knows that actually getting to play in an NHL game comes with a lot of attention.

Zamboni driver Dave Ayres stole the show in 2020 when he subbed in for the Carolina Hurricanes and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Accountant Scott Foster was called in for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018 and held on for the 6-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

When Chevrefils suited up, he wore no. 50, the same worn by his father, who was also a goalie. His father died in 2019.

"He was there for every moment in my life," said Chevrefils. "I think he missed maybe five games in my life. There wasn't a moment where I didn't think I wish he could see me right now."