Montreal mayor calls for municipal tax reform, Quebec premier says no

The CAQ government in Quebec City is closing the door on Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante's demands for tax reform that would benefit municipalities.

At a news conference on Thursday in Saguenay before going to meet his elected representatives gathered in caucus, CAQ Premier François Legault indicated that his government has "no room to maneuver" and that it has already signed a "very advantageous" fiscal pact with the municipalities until December 2024.

Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest added that municipalities already have all the powers to diversify their revenues, and some are already doing so.

"Now, many municipalities are not using this right to diversify, so it is also up to them to manage their municipalities well," she told a press scrum before heading off to the caucus meeting at a hotel in Saguenay.

She refused to suggest that cities should increase the tax burden on taxpayers.

"There are many ways of working with citizens in the municipalities," she added, without elaborating.

The minister pointed out that through the Fiscal Pact, her government had agreed to a direct transfer of $7.5 billion to the municipalities.

"However, we will listen to the municipalities," she added.

Later on Thursday, she was due to meet the mayors of Quebec's major cities in Montreal to discuss municipal taxation.

Plante argues that property tax is an outdated model that is no longer sufficient to meet the needs and responsibilities of municipalities.

Legault argued that "everywhere in the world," fiscal responsibilities are shared in the same way: taxes for the government and property taxes for the municipalities.

However, he pointed out that property taxes are lower in Quebec than in Ontario, while taxes are higher in Quebec than in Ontario.

He raised this comparison before without going so far as to suggest that municipalities raise property taxes.