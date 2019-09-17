In a surprise decision, Sofiane Ghazi has decided to fire his defence team just as sentencing arguments were set to begin.

Ghazi had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his baby and aggravated assault of his wife.

The crown prosecutors in the case said they found out about Ghazi’s decision just this morning.

"It was unexpected and we were not made aware of this in advance, nor was the judge," said crown prosecutor Louis Bouthillier. "So the judge was left with little option."

Ghazi also said he was unhappy with pleading guilty and wants to change his plea.

He’s expected to return to court Oct. 8

This is a developing story that will be updated.