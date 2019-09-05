

Daniel J. Rowe, Rob Lurie, CTV News Montreal





Sofiane Ghazi, the Montreal man accused of stabbing his child to death while still in the womb, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder at the Montreal courthouse Thursday.

It was the second day of the jury trial.

Ghazi was initially charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the stabbing of his ex-wife, who was 36 weeks pregnant.

The jury had heard that the mother was rushed to hospital and the child was delivered by emergency C-section following the July 24, 2017 attack.

After the birth, the baby had a heartbeat for several minutes before succumbing to the injuries.

A publication bans prohibits releasing the name of Ghazi's ex-wife and other children.

More details to come.

with reporting from the Canadian Press.