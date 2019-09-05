Sofiane Ghazi pleads guilty to murdering unborn child
Sofiane Ghazi, 37, allegedly stabbed his pregnant girlfriend with a BBQ fork, leading to the death of the fetus shortly after he was delivered via C-section. (CTV Montreal)
Daniel J. Rowe, Rob Lurie, CTV News Montreal
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 10:21AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 5, 2019 10:25AM EDT
Sofiane Ghazi, the Montreal man accused of stabbing his child to death while still in the womb, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder at the Montreal courthouse Thursday.
It was the second day of the jury trial.
Ghazi was initially charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the stabbing of his ex-wife, who was 36 weeks pregnant.
The jury had heard that the mother was rushed to hospital and the child was delivered by emergency C-section following the July 24, 2017 attack.
After the birth, the baby had a heartbeat for several minutes before succumbing to the injuries.
A publication bans prohibits releasing the name of Ghazi's ex-wife and other children.
More details to come.
with reporting from the Canadian Press.
