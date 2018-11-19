Featured Video
Montreal man Scott Calder missing since Friday
Scott Nigel Calder, 38, was last seen on Friday Nov. 16, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 11:14AM EST
Montreal police are asking for help locating a man who went missing on Friday.
Officers say Scott Nigel Calder made comments before his disappearance that worried his family.
The 38-year-old man was last seen leaving his Griffintown home on the morning of Nov. 16.
He stands 180 cm and weighs 75 kg (5'11", 165 lbs), with white skin and dark hair that is greying at the temples. He wears glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
