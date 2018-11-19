

Montreal police are asking for help locating a man who went missing on Friday.

Officers say Scott Nigel Calder made comments before his disappearance that worried his family.

The 38-year-old man was last seen leaving his Griffintown home on the morning of Nov. 16.

He stands 180 cm and weighs 75 kg (5'11", 165 lbs), with white skin and dark hair that is greying at the temples. He wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.