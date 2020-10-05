MONTREAL -- A 60 year-old Montreal man is being formally charged Monday in the double murder of his sisters this weekend in the city’s Mercier district.

Denis Leblanc is facing first-degree murder charges for the killing of Diane and Sylvie Leblanc.

The two were shot during a dispute Saturday afternoon.

Leblanc is also charged with attempted murder against three Montreal police officers, who returned fire when the suspect allegedly shot in their direction.

Leblanc was shot in the shoulder, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.