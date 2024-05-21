PQ launches sovereignty campaign...in English

"It pays off to be independent," proclaims a new ad by the Parti Québécois (PQ) -- in English -- as part of its sovereignty campaign.

Walking towards the camera, PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon lists "health, education and the French language" as important topics to Quebecers.

"Each year, we send to Ottawa $82 billion of our money, but what do we get in return?" he asks. "Hardly any significant direct services for our people."

The "exercise" of explaining "the reasons why Canada is hurting Quebec" is a first in English, according to the party.

In the video, the 47-year-old accuses Ottawa of stepping on Quebec's toes, particularly when it comes to immigration.

Plamondon has previously stated that there are currently 560,000 temporary immigrants in Quebec, and if the federal government doesn't change its ways, "there is no viable future for Quebec."

"What if I told you we could keep this $82 billion here in Quebec?" St-Pierre Plamondon states, pinpointing the need to fund education, health care, environment and "the French language."

"That's what independence is all about," he said. "Reclaiming the money that belongs to us and spending it where it really matters."

St-Pierre Plamondon has already assured that the province "will definitely be living through a third referendum" on sovereignty before the end of the decade if his party comes to power in the provincial election scheduled for Oct. 5, 2026.

The PQ states that the English language ads will start broadcasting on Wednesday.

The French ads have been airing since Monday.