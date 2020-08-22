MONTREAL -- The Lebanese community of Montreal held a commemorative ceremony on Saturday in memory of the victims of the Aug. 4 explosions in the port of Beirut and in support of their loved ones.

The ceremony took place at Saint Maron Cathedral Montreal, with a mass presided over by Paul-Marwan Tabet, a native of Lebanon and the eparchial bishop of the Maronite Catholics of Canada.

"It's been almost three weeks since the unimaginable happened in Beirut. Despite the time that has passed since then, the images on television, the broken hearts and the anger of the Lebanese, it is still difficult for me to express in words the extent of the tragedy that has affected my homeland and that of so many people here today," said Tabet.

Tabet thanked those in attendance, which included Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, Montreal Archbishop Christian Lepine, Premier Francois Legault's wife Isabelle Brais and Federal Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages Melanie Joly.

In a statement released earlier in the day, Legault said Quebecers' hearts are with the people of Lebanon.

"I am wholeheartedly with our Lebanese friends, whether they live here or in Lebanon," said Legault. "I understand their pain and their desire for answers. I express my sympathy for the many missing. Like me, Quebecers were shaken by this tragedy, and they stand in solidarity with the victims of the explosion in the port of Beirut."

The premier's wife, Isabelle Brais, will represent Legault at the ceremony held in Montreal to pay tribute to the victims.

