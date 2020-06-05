MONTREAL -- Despite COVID-19, Montrealers will still be able to celebrate the annual Italian Week Festival, but they'll have to make do without the intoxicating aromas and food.

On Friday, festival organizers announced the 27th edition would move ahead as a virtual event.

While the program won't be unveiled until early summer, organizers said there will be concerts and activities for all ages between Aug. 7 and 23.

“This is a first for our festival. This innovative approach keeps us motivated and positive,” said Montreal Italian Week President Antonio Sciascia. If all our festival-goers follow us on the web, we could have an equally successful festival. We hope you enjoy the 3-week event. If so, we plan to repeat virtual events to add them to our regular programming in the future.”