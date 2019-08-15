

Scott Prouse, CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal has given $2.3 million to L'Anonyme to purchase and renovate a building at 3629-3631 Ste. Catherine St. East so that the organization can offer up to 14 rooms to people in need.

"L'Anonyme's approach aims to stabilize vulnerable people by offering them housing and keeping them aware of available resources to help them improve their quality of life," said Robert Beaudry, the executive committee member responsible for housing for the City of Montreal.

According to its website, the Mercier-Hochelaga Maisonneuve-based organization gives people "the chance to regain power on their lives and to reconcile with themselves and society while minimizing impacts on their health."

"We are trying to to give people traditionally excluded from social lodging initiatives the ability to obtain a safe, comfortable room free from the barriers that often block their access," said the general manager of L'Anonyme, Sylvie Boivin.