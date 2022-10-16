Montreal driver crashes through a fence, patio and wraps vehicle around swing set

Montreal police (SPVM) say neither alcohol nor speed was involved when a car careened out of control, crashing through a fence, a private patio and into a swing set at a playground on Saturday.

Police were called at 8:25 a.m. after a driver heading on Viau Blvd. lost control, crashed through a private residence's fence and patio and continued on into Antonino-Spada Park eventually stopping wrapped around the poles of a swing set.

SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said no one was injured, including the 43-year-old man who was driving, and there were no kids in the park.

"We don't know why he lost control of his vehicle," said Allaire Morin. "There's a lot of damage on the property and the park."

Allaire Morin said that the driver was given a ticket for a road infraction.

Police say he may have swerved suddenly, leading to him losing control of the vehicle.