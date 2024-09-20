Four hotels affected by strike or lock-out in Montreal, Quebec and Laval

A first settlement is still pending in the hotel sector, with four hotels affected by a labour dispute on Friday.

Union members at the Hilton hotel in Laval were on strike on Thursday and Friday, while those at the Bonaventure hotel in Montreal and the Pur hotel in Quebec City went on indefinite strike in recent days.

In addition, union members at the Marriott Château Champlain have been locked out by the employer until Oct. 1, the CSN said Friday.

These labour disputes are linked to coordinated negotiations being conducted by the Federation of Commerce, an affiliate of the CSN. The unions consult each other through this coordinated negotiation, even if they have different employers. The federation is seeking to obtain an initial settlement and then try to export it to another employer. So far, no settlement has been reached, although negotiations have been going on for months.

Wages and group insurance are among the main points in dispute.

The union members are demanding a 36 per cent pay rise over four years, including a 15 per cent increase in the first year. They believe they made sacrifices during the pandemic to help hoteliers cope with the crisis, and now they want to make up for lost ground.

The hoteliers, for their part, claim that their employees already enjoy good working conditions and pay.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 20, 2024.