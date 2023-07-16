Montreal cyclists stage sit-in demanding that churchgoers not park on bike path

As church bells rang out Sunday morning in Montreal, bells on bicycles rang outside of one church as cyclists staged a sit-in to protest the bike path being blocked.

Velorelution cyclist Stephane Grandgirard instigated the protest outside of the Transfiguration of Our Lord Catholic Church in the Cartierville district to educate parishioners "about the importance of maintaining the integrity of the cycling infrastructures, as well as to ask the borough to install permanent solutions to increase the safety of this area."

"Our goal isn't to object to religious practice, but rather to remind parishioners about the importance of respecting the spaces dedicated to each mode of transportation," said Grandgirard. "There is nothing divine about illegally parking on cycling paths, forcing cyclists into dangerous situations. Let's pray for a harmonious cohabitation between cyclists and parishioners, and encourage everyone concerned to use the nearby surrounding parking spots."

Father Lawrence Chinnapan said most of his parishioners use the parking lot in the back of the church, except during weddings and funerals where the front entrance is needed.

He did add that during Palm Sunday and other big events, some do park in the front when the lot is full.

"I have announced in mass and sent letters to churchgoers until the city and police get back to us; we do not want any conflict," he said. "Told them to use a parking lot."

He said Montreal police (SPVM) officers and a representative from the city have spoken to him about the issue.

He said some of his parishioners, he said, received tickets, contested them, and they were reversed.

The cyclists would like the borough to install permanent solutions to increase safety.

They would like physical barriers installed to impede parking on the path.