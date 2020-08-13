MONTREAL -- Montreal has seen 47 new cases of COVID-19 since its update yesterday, according to numbers released Thursday evening. There have been two new deaths from the virus in the city.

The new total count of positive cases in the city is 29,364, and the total death count is 3,463.

The city's updates don't happen on a regular schedule and the last was Wednesday at midday, when it counted 72 new cases in the previous two days.

The northern and western health authorities were the hardest hit, both registering 19 new cases, according to new total numbers posted for each health district.