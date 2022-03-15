Montreal college offering support after three students die in crash on Ontario highway

A Montreal CEGEP is offering support to students after three young men who attended the school were killed in a crash on Highway 401 in Ontario over the weekend.

The three students, all in their early 20s, were originally from India and were enrolled in the business administration program at Canada College, a private CEGEP in the downtown area.

Their names are Karanpal Singh, 22, Mohit Chouhan, 23 and Pawan Kumar, 23. Kumar’s cousin, Aman Jayani, told CTV News that family members learned of his death through a post on Instagram.

He said Kumar moved to Canada from Lilas, a village of 2,600, two years ago. He is the youngest of five siblings. His family says they are desperate to bring the yong man’s body back to India to perform last rites.

Two other men, Jaspinder Singh, 21 and Karanpal Singh, 22, were also killed.

Eight people were in a van hit by a tractor-trailer along Highway 401 at 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

The school’s health director John-David Couturier said a specialized psychologist is at the school to speak to students who need support.



