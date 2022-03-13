Montreal-area students among Ont. Hwy 401 crash victims

Montreal-area students were among those killed in the Saturday Highway 401 crash near Quinte West, Ont. according to local police.

All five victims were students from India between 21 to 24 years old, studying in the Greater Montreal and Toronto areas. Their names were Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan and Pawan Kumar.

The group’s van collided with a tractor-trailer around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Two other passengers were seriously injured in the crash but their condition is unclear. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

