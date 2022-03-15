Montreal Casino dealers angry employer won't rehire everyone laid off during COVID-19 pandemic

Dealers at the Montreal Casino have voted 97.4 per cent in favour of pressure tactics, including a possible strike, saying their employer is refusing to rehire everyone who was laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents them, dealers are ready to start their pressure tactics immediately.

The union is criticizing the casino for apparently trying to hide hundreds of layoffs, which goes against the current and active collective agreement.

"What is particularly terrible about this situation is that even if the casino recalled 100 per cent of these dealers, only 60 per cent of the tables would be operational. We've already lost a lot of workers," said Jean-Pierre Proulx, CUPE's union consultant.

He says if the Montreal Casino does not reopen its gaming tables, players will go elsewhere, adding state-owned casinos provide a safe environment for gambling.

In addition, "they [the dealers] must be protected because they generously fill the coffers of the State," he said.

The union is asking that the employer recall all dealers who have been laid off since the beginning of the pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, employees will be wearing union shirts.

Loto-Québec reopened its casinos on Feb. 28.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 15, 2022.